List of Places Offering Food Donations Amid Pandemic – Week of March 23rd

If you or someone you know is in need of food during these uncertain times, many non-profits and businesses are helping to fill the need.

Check with each organization for current availability of items or meals.

If you are with an organization or business offering food for those in need and would like to be added to the list, email news@fox21online.com with subject line as “Food Donation List.”

Duluth:

CHUM Food Shelf – Currently operating out of downtown location. Offering boxes of food every Wednesday and Friday starting at 10 a.m., first-come, first-serve. (218) 727-2391

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank – (218) 727-5653

Antique and Estate Treasures – Offering food items and furniture for those in need – (218) 590-0934

Superior:

Superior Family Restaurant – Free meals for those in need. This week’s offerings include a breakfast of eggs, hashbrowns, sausage and toast from 9 a.m. -1 p.m., followed by a lunch of chicken dumpling soup and salad from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. (715) 718-0165

Superior Salvation Army Corps Community Center -Putting boxes of food outside for those in need to pick up items. (715) 394-7001