Minnesota Sees Largest Spike in Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 235 Statewide

(FOX 9) – As of Monday morning, Minnesota now has 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is up from 169 cases reported on Sunday making it the largest single-day spike in Minnesota to date.

At this time only one death has been reported in the state.

Health officials say the actual number of cases is higher due to a lack of testing.

There are now 31 counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Hennepin County has the most number of cases with 89, followed by Ramsey with 24 and Dakota with 18.