MN Department of Health Confirms Second Case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

The individual is a woman in her early 60’s and is currently recovering at home.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the woman was tested on March 19 and her infection is linked to domestic travel

It is believed that she has had contact only with members of her immediate household.

Everyone in the household has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Anyone with clinical questions about the virus such as identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.

As of Monday morning, Minnesota now has 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19.