New COVID-19 Cases in St. Louis, Douglas Counties

Experts say while it's not confirmed, they are sure there is community spread.

The cases of Coronavirus continue to climb in the Northland.

A second case has been discovered in St. Louis County, along with three others in Douglas County, bringing the total there to four–with one case in Superior. There remains one confirmed case in Bayfield County

The newest case in St. Louis County is a woman in her early 60s who is recovering at home. Just like all other cases in the Northland her infection is connected to domestic travel and all are self-quarantined.

Other than the one in Superior, health officials have not confirmed any specific cities or towns of the other positive confirmed cases.

St. Louis County Health Officials said part of their reason was so everyone in the county takes the most safety measures as if it was in their area.

“We assume that it’s circulating,” said Amy Westrbook, Public Health Division Director for St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services. “And so we want everyone to consider the same precautions that they would if they came to know that this individual resided in their specific community.”

Prior to Douglas County, infected individuals visited local businesses for groceries and shopping. Another tested positive but had minimal or no symptoms.

Experts said this confirms the need to limit going into public places, social distance, and use disinfection strategies at all times.

“I really encourage people to continue the strategies public health is putting out with the hand-washing and social distancing and avoiding being in groups of people, even well people are spreading the disease and we just don’t know who they might bring it home to,” Douglas County Public Health Officer Kathy Ronchi said.

So far 416 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin, including five deaths. Meanwhile there are 235 cases and one death in Minnesota.

In St. Louis County, the newly effected individual is believed to only have contact with members of her immediate household who have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date.