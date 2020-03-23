St. Louis County Board Approves Transfer of Emergency Administration Funds

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board approved multiple measures on Monday to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

This includes a resolution that will transfer $1 million from the emergency administration fund to support efforts to fight the spread of the virus.

The money will allow government organizations to have cash on hand in case of emergencies.

It will also allow the county to supply their workers and all of St. Louis County operations with the protective equipment they need.

For more information on this resolution, click here: St. Louis County Board