Texas Roadhouse Offering Curbside Food Service

Customers are encouraged to order ahead, pull up, and get their food.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many restaurants around the Northland are doing what they can to stay open and keep their employees working, at least on a limited basis.

Texas Roadhouse in Duluth is one of those restaurants and they are trying to make things easy for their customers to get the food they want curbside.

They also say they are going above and beyond to sanitize all items that could come in contact with customers.

People can drive up and order there or order ahead online.

“You can order online we also have a mobile app which is pretty nifty you can go you can put your order and actually just pay for it all on the app so just show up give us about twenty minutes and show up and we’ll have everything ready for you,” said Brandie Fort, the store marketer for Texas Roadhouse.

Roadhouse is also offering family packs of food.