The Global Pandemic is Causing Growing Concerns For The Safety Of Domestic Violence Victims

"Isolation is a tactic an abuser uses," said Community Engagement Coordinator Jill Hinners.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Coronavirus is causing families to spend more time at home and now many domestic violence agencies in the nation are concerned about what this could mean for victims of abuse.

Some organizations in the U.S. have seen a significant increase in the number of phone calls from victims looking to escape their situation.

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse in Superior has not experienced an uptick in calls during the pandemic.

CASDA staff say they are worried domestic abuse victims may be too scared to call for help while they are home with their abuser for this extended period of time.

“Isolation is a tactic an abuser uses,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Jill Hinners. “Someone who is being abused is often in a situation where they are already being isolated. This is adding another layer of isolation.

Victims are recommended to continue reaching out for help any way they can.

If the telephone is not a safe option other alternatives such as text or chat could be a form of outreach.

CASDA advocates are available 24/7 by calling 715-392-3136.

Victims can also text HOME to 741741 or click here to chat online with an advocate from the National Domestic Violence Hotline.