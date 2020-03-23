UMD’s Brooke Olson Named WBCA All-American

The sophomore is just the fifth Bulldog in program history to earn All-American status since 1988.

ATLANTA, Ga. – Monday, UMD forward Brooke Olson was named an All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The sophomore is just the fifth Bulldog in program history to earn All-American status since 1988. The distinction is given to ten players in all of Division II.

Olson had a stellar second season with UMD, taking home NSIC Player of the Year honors, as well as the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Player of the Year in the Central Region. Olson averaged over 17 points and six rebounds, which were both tops on the Bulldogs’ squad.