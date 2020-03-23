Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is Imposing A “Safer At Home” Order Beginning Tuesday

SUPERIOR, Wis – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is taking the next steps to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus across the state.

He is imposing a “Safer at Home” order, beginning on Tuesday.

This will cease the operations of non- essential businesses and make people stay home during the pandemic.

The “Safer at Home” order isn’t something Governor Evers was hoping to have to implement so soon.

He says this order is necessary because it is time for people to start taking this pandemic seriously.

The order is asking people to continue to limit their interactions with other people.

This means folks will be requested to minimize any travel for only things like medical appointments and grocery store visits.

“We are going to enforce the Governor’s order. We are going to shut down the City of Superior a little more,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

Essential workers such as healthcare professionals and family caregivers will still be allowed to continue to travel to and from work.

“I expect people to be scared. I expect people to be frustrated. The fact is this is what is necessary,” said Mayor Paine. “We need people to look for ways to alter their lives to protect the health of their neighbors and fellow citizens.”

The order is also forcing all non-essential businesses to close.

This could have even more impacts on businesses.

Many of them are already closed to the public, but are offering alternatives.

The Superior Fly Angler shop has been doing curbside sales during the pandemic.

With this order, that option may be suspended.

“March is typically our busiest time of year. It’s going to impact us, but I think it’s a small impact considering the large scope of what’s going on,” said Owner Matt Paulson.

Although it’s a small price to pay, the owner says he doesn’t mind shutting down his business if it means protecting public health.

“As a member of the community, we all have to do our part even if that means closing the doors then we will close our doors.”

The Superior Fly Angler currently employs five part-time employees.

Their jobs could also be impacted by this order.

The owner says he may now have to think about doing sales online and shipping items to customers to help keep the business going.

Wisconsin residents can still get out to walk their dogs or to get exercise.

If it is absolutely necessary to leave your home for any other reason, everyone should remember to stay six feet away from others.