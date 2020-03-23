YMCA Provides Childcare for Tier 2 Emergency Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Two world wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu: the Duluth area YMCA has been serving the community since 1870.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to front-line healthcare workers and other types of essential workers every day, all year long, but especially in times like these, I think we realize how important those folks are,” said Sara Cole, President and CEO of Duluth Area Family YMCA.

Many YMCAs across the country are prioritizing care for children of tier 2 emergency workers, which includes educators, grocery store workers, utility workers and state and local government workers.

“We want to make sure we show up for them and create safe places for them to have their children be educated and entertained and have a safe place for their kids while they’re out there on the front lines making sure that all of us stay safe,” said Cole.

The state of Minnesota is partnering with 38 YMCA locations, specifically to help with the childcare gap.

Duluth and Hermantown tier 2 employee families are now being served at the Essentia Wellness Center location in Hermantown.

If there is a larger demand for tier 2 employees, the downtown YMCA facility in Duluth may be opened for care.

“What’s key to us is just that services remain available for folks who may need them – even folks who may need them some times but not others,” said Cole. “We know that this is changing every day and we just want to make sure we remain stable resource for communities.”

The fee for childcare at the Essentia Wellness Center location in Hermantown is 39 dollars a day.

No one at the YMCA is turned away for an inability to pay and scholarships are available for those who need them.