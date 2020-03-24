“Bear Hunt” Helps Entertain Families in Proctor As Pandemic Continues

PROCTOR, Minn. – Folks in Proctor have found a fun way to help entertain youngsters in the neighborhood during the extended school closures.

The neighborhood has set up a “bear hunt.”

Participating residents and business owners have been putting different types of teddy bears in their windows.

It’s creating a fun game for kids and families while they are out on daily walks to help escape during the pandemic

“It gives people something to look forward to when you are out walking or driving around. Its just kind of a nice community feeling of warmth at a distance,” said Proctor resident Colleen Barriere.

Nearly 100 teddy bears are in the windows of homes and businesses in Proctor.