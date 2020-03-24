Blood Donations Needed During Coronavirus Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Blood donations are severely needed across the country because many blood drives have been canceled during the pandemic.

The American Red Cross tells us the need for blood is not higher, but the amount of donations has gone way down.

Red Cross workers are committed to make donating a safe experience for everybody involved.

Both donors’ and volunteers’ temperatures will be taken and a health questionnaire will be given to everybody at drives.

“One of the things that’s really important right now is that everybody that can schedule an appointment so that way we’re managing how many people are coming in and out of a blood drive at a given time,” said Dan Williams, executive director of the American Red Cross serving Northern Minnesota.

The Red Cross has a list of upcoming blood drives on their website.