City Closes Duluth Playgrounds, Issues New Guidelines for Parks and Trails

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has closed 38 city playgrounds and released new guidelines for city parks and trails amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the city announced that the 38 playgrounds will close effective immediately.

The City will also be removing all portable toilets.

“At this unusual moment, there is no acceptable safe way for children to use City playgrounds,” said Parks and Recreation Manager, Jessica Peterson. “With so many playgrounds spread across such a wide area, it is not possible to sanitize equipment frequently and intensively enough to prevent disease transmission.”

Peterson says the new guidelines for parks and trails “are intended to equip residents with specific practical tips to help them enjoy our parks and trails as safely as possible.”

The guidelines build on direction provided by the National Recreation and Parks Association. The City advises residents to:

Refrain from using parks or trails if they are exhibiting symptoms.

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to, during, and after the use of parks or trails.

Be prepared for no access to public restrooms, potable water, or protection from the elements.

Observe CDC’s minimum separation of six feet from other individuals at all times.

While on trails, warn other users of their presence and step aside to let others pass.

Follow CDC guidance on the maximum advisable size of social gatherings.

Reduce crowding and travel by sticking to close-to-home parks and trails.

Select alternatives to crowded parks and trails like the Lakewalk.

Minimize the use of high-touch park amenities such as benches, picnic tables, trash cans, and railings.

Obey all closures of community centers, playgrounds, and restrooms.

For ideas on parks and trails to visit, residents can find a city-wide outdoor recreation map and park profiles In the Parks and Recreation section of the City of Duluth website. Alternatives to the Lakewalk include: