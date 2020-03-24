Dreams of Playing Pro Continue for Saints’ Zach Edwards

Edwards went to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater two weeks ago for a Pro Day workout that featured scouts from the Green Bay Packers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in December, St. Scholastica quarterback Zach Edwards received an invite to the FCS Bowl in Florida and played well enough to earn MVP honors. Since then, the St. Paul native has continued to bolster his resume for a shot to play professional football.

After training out in New Jersey with former teammate Aaron Olson, Edwards went to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater two weeks ago for a Pro Day workout that featured scouts from the Green Bay Packers. Edwards received scores and film from his performance that will help him in the recruiting process.

“Having those numbers and that video is huge, just to get out to those scouts so they can see you. I was happy with it. I met most of my goals that I wanted to and I felt like I threw the ball well. Definitely had a lot of fun and glad we were able to make it happen,” Edwards said.

It almost didn’t happen though, as two days later, the campus was shut down and future pro days were cancelled as well. Edwards says it’s been difficult lately, but he’s been able to stay positive to keep his dream of playing in the pros alive.

“Things like the gyms are all closed and you don’t really want to meet up with anybody so it’s hard to get outside and throw. The only good thing about it is everybody is kind of going through the same thing across the country. We’re kind of all in this weird position but you just got to get creative, do some in-home workouts and kind of just do whatever you can to stay on top of your game,” said Edwards.