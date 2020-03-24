Duluth Fitness Studio Offers Free Live Video Classes During Pandemic

Ignite Studio offering classes in dance cardio, yoga, fuse, and zumba

DULUTH, Minn. – Health and fitness studios are closed across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Now, local studios are offering online classes to promote healthy lifestyles and keep their businesses going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ignite Studio in Duluth has been offering live fitness classes on Facebook and their website for free to keep people moving and active while they’re stuck at home during the shutdown.

A green screen now hangs on the wall in one of Ignite’s studios. It makes it possible for live yoga classes to take place anywhere, like the streets of New York.

The studio has been offering 30-45 minute video classes daily in dance cardio, yoga, fuse, and zumba.

The owner tells us it’s all to help the community’s physical and emotional wellness during the pandemic.

“We always talk about how we are a feel good studio, not a fitness studio, and we just thought it was more important than ever to offer these classes, to make people feel good, and we’re offering them for free because let’s face facts, it’s a tough economic time for a lot of people,” said owner and instructor Christine Pfeffer Stocke.

Soon, Ignite will have a virtual tip jar on their Facebook page so viewers can donate to the studio during the shutdown.

When the studio is re-opened to in-person classes, the owner plans to offer a discount for people who were out of work.

They tell us even if you can’t donate now, you can help them out by sharing their videos and their Facebook page.