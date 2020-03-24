Essential Businesses Currently Hiring in the Northland During the Pandemic

Many workers in the Northland have been laid off from jobs due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are currently looking for work, there are businesses still hiring in our region.

If you are a business looking to hire workers during the cornavirus pandemic and would like to be added to this list, email news@fox21online.com with subject line “Northland Job Openings.”

Super One – 90 job openings around the Northland

Kwik Trip – 45 job openings around the Northland

Walmart –39 job openings between Hermantown and Superior locations

Aldi – 5 job openings around the Northland

Target – 4 job openings in Duluth