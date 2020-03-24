Glensheen Mansion Goes Digital Amid COVID-19 Closure

DULUTH, Minn. – With the new normal of connecting via Skype, Facebook Live, and other social media platforms, Glensheen Mansion is making changes as well.

Jane Pederson, Marketing Manager at Glensheen, connected via Skype with FOX 21’s Brett Scott Tuesday morning to let residents know how they can still have an interactive experience with the mansion.

Staff has launched Glensheen 360º in partnership with Explore Minnesota, Visit Duluth, and Alleycat Photography.

This experience is free of charge. Guests will experience their favorite rooms on the main floor such as the famous Breakfast Room. You’ll also be able to explore the summery-green grounds and see the second floor.

Pederson also reminds Glensheen enthusiasts to download and explore the Glensheen app.

The mansion launched the tour app through the museum app company, Encurate, in 2019 to enhance the self-guided tour experience.

Pederson says with maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room, the app is a complementary tool to not only the General Admission in-person experience but also now, the Glensheen 360º virtual tour.

