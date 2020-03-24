Gov. Tony Evers: ‘Safer at Home’ Order to go Into Effect Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers issued his “Safer at Home” order Tuesday morning which prohibits all nonessential travel, with some exceptions, throughout Wisconsin.

The order will go into effect Wednesday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until Friday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m.

“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” said Gov. Evers. “Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. Let’s all do our part and work together.”

Details of this order are as follow:

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to: Perform tasks essential to maintaining health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor; Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home; Care for a family member in another household; and Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to: Health care operations, including home health workers; Critical infrastructure; Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals; Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks; Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences; Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities; Child care facilities, with some limitations; Gas stations and auto repair facilities; Banks; Laundry businesses, dry cleaners, and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection; Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians; Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning; Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.



Evers is holding a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. to provide more details about the “Safer at Home” order.

For more information or to read the full order, click here.