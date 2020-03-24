Local Musician Turns to Virtual Concerts for Fans

Musician Todd Eckart Can't Put the Guitar Down, So He's Getting Creative During the Coronavirus Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Local musicians are having to cancel dozens of gigs they had planned but it’s not stopping one talented soul from keeping toes tapping in the Northland.

Duluthian Todd Eckart has already created a studio in his home to keep his performances alive.

The musician says he has no income right now after all of his upcoming concerts were canceled because of the virus.

He’s recording videos and sharing them on social media to promote his talent.

They’ve already received hundreds of comments, and thousands of views from people around the world.

“Some people are retirees so they are down in Florida right now cooking salmon on the grill and are watching on their patios. Other people have kids and are tuning in, it’s just really great,” said Eckart.

Upcoming videos will also feature Eckart’s wife, Kristy, for skits, and other light-hearted commentaries.

Eckart plans to do another Facebook Live concert on Saturday, March 28 starting at 8:00 p.m.