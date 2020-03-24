Minnesota now has 262 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Fox 9) – According to new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota now has 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say the actual number of cases is higher due to a lack of testing.

The MDH website says there have been 5,812 tests submitted to the MDH Public Health Lab so far.

A total of 21 cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization, but only 15 patients are currently hospitalized. Eighty-eight patients no longer need to be isolated.

To date, there has only been one death in Minnesota due to COVID-19.

MDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6.