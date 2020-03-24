Minnesota now has 262 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Fox 9) – According to new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota now has 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Health officials say the actual number of cases is higher due to a lack of testing.
The MDH website says there have been 5,812 tests submitted to the MDH Public Health Lab so far.
A total of 21 cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization, but only 15 patients are currently hospitalized. Eighty-eight patients no longer need to be isolated.
To date, there has only been one death in Minnesota due to COVID-19.
MDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6.