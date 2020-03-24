More People Plug-In To Video Games While Stuck at Home

Games Then and Now in Superior sees increase in sale, but hope that continues as they move completely online.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- As more families deal with life stuck at home, video game stores have seen sales go up. But after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’s safer-at-home order, they hope those sales continue online.

Last week the owners of Games Then and Now on Tower Avenue said they saw a huge jump in people buying games.

It’s not just kids buying up new titles, but adults young and old purchasing mostly retro games.

When faced with days at home with nothing to do, owners said more and more people are picking up the controllers and gaming.

“We’ve seen a lot more people who have never been in here before,” co-owner Jason Matic said. “Which is kind of amazing in a sense. I would say 50-60% of our sales last week were all new customers that have never been here before.”

The Governor’s order is forcing the husband and wife duo to shut their doors for now.

But they’re opening up their online store and Facebook Page for rentals and sales. Customers can pick up curbside, or maybe even delivery in the near future.