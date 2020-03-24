North Shore Tourism Impacted by Coronavirus

A change in routine, a change in lifestyle...but how will this change impact North Shore tourism in the future?

“It’s odd. It’s kind of awkward. Super quiet, kind of uncomfortable but you get used to it,” said Carl Ehlenz, owner of Betty’s Pies.

With the change in policies, Betty’s Pies is taking extra precautions. The restaurant has only three to four people working at a time.

Usually around this time in March, about 150 to 300 pies are made. While the business is shipping more pies, it is making about 35 or 40 pies right now. Business owners say they expect this year to be slower than normal.

“I think it’s gonna be a slow recovery. Depends on how long the coronavirus lasts as far as freeing up people to travel in larger groups and you know maybe comes up the shore in the future and spend more time up here. It’ll be kind of a slow growth year.”

Customers also think businesses, specifically in the North Shore, are going to take a hit because of the virus.

“It’s definitely going to be harsh because people aren’t coming up to the shore as much for like tourism, so I feel like that is where they get a lot of their business from cause a lot of people are up and out here checking things out and they have really good pies so people are missing out, but it’s definitely going to be tough for them,” said Jaime Haugen, a customer of Betty’s Pies.

Meanwhile, White Pine Market in Two Harbors started less than one year ago.

And despite that, ownership is staying positive as the drive thru at their shop has been experiencing a steady stream of customers.

“People still need to get out and driving up the North Shore is really an awesome thing to do on a good day so when you’re out and about and you see a coffee shop, might was well pick up a cup of coffee, that’s what people have been doing,” said Kim Aili, owner of White Pine Market.

Even amidst the virus, the two businesses are still open. Betty’s Pies is open from Monday to Friday from 11 to 5, Saturday from 10 to 7 and Sunday from 10 to 5. White Pine Market is open from Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.