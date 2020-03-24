Superior Mayor Jim Paine Reacts to Gov. Evers’s ‘Safer-at-Home’ Order

Mayor recognizes grocery stores as essential, but asks the public only go when they need to.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Mayor Jim Paine spoke out after Governor’s Shelter-in-Place order was announced. His main message: stay home and limit your trips unless absolutely necessary and that means even grocery stores.

While Governor Evers has labeled grocery stores as essential, Mayor Paine wants residents to avoid those stores if you can.

This comes after one of the four people who got Coronavirus in Douglas County had gone out to shop for groceries.

“If under this coming emergency order everybody rushes to the grocery store out of a sense of fear or panic, or just because they think supplies will run out–that’s what will cause supplies to run out,” Paine said. “That is what will cause disease to spread.”

“So if you can dig through the back of your cupboard, eat those things you’ve been putting off for a couple of days.”

Mayor Paine is, however, encouraging people to still get outside for some fresh air occasionally.

City Playgrounds have been closed. But he’s glad state parks remain open and free.