Superior Police Respond to Gov. Evers “Safer at Home” Order

Chief Alexander stressed the police will not be pulling citizens over to ask about the nature of their business.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order on Tuesday, Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander spoke about what this means for citizens of Superior.

He added that the bridges would remain open to traffic.

The order also does not limit families who live in the same home from gathering, but any other get together of people from different homes is not compliant.

“It’s only not serious until it affects somebody that you know so that’s why everybody needs to take these recommendations seriously and follow that,” said Chief Alexander.

The police departments in Wisconsin are within their rights, per the governor’s order, to issue a violation for $250 or 90 days in jail.

However, Chief Alexander, says that it is not their goal they just want citizens of Superior to comply with the current rules so everyone is safe.