SuperOne Helps Social Distancing with New Plastic Barriers at Check-Out

Barriers installed at all 41 stores across three states, at over 270 stations.

DULUTH, Minn.- As SuperOne grocery stores across the Northland remain packed with people shopping for essentials, the store has installed acrylic barriers at cashier stations to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

At the end of Tuesday, the new barriers were outfitted at all 41 grocery and liquor store locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Products scan and carts screech by at the SuperOne in West Duluth as the store is crawling with customers.

But when checking out, many are met with clear, shiny plastic–the new acrylic barriers.

“I haven’t seen any other stores do anything like that,” said customer Jeff Hultgren.

The barriers are routinely wiped down and sanitized, along with the rest of the store after the new closing time of 9pm.

“We have two cashiers that go through over all our checkout areas, keep everything clean, to make sure everything is sanitized,” store manager Tom O’Neill said.

The new hours of 6am to 9pm also allows employees to re-stock shelves, as they prepare for the next flood of people to come in.

The store also encourages credit card use and cashiers wear gloves when handling cash.

They say anything is appreciated to limit contact.

“I would like them to limit them as much as they can so that there’s no, any sort of contact with the customers, to keep everybody healthy and safe,” said Melissa Lewis, Front End Manager.

“We want to keep our staff healthy, ’cause we need our staff to be here to help support our community for people to be able to come in and shop,” O’Neill said, “and at the same time keep our customers healthy so we’re not spreading the virus towards each other.”