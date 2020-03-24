Two Harbors Culvers Donate Food to Northland Food Shelf

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors Culvers gave big donations to that city’s food shelf today. More than 650 pounds of food was donated, and experts say about 60 to 80 pounds of food lasts for a family of three for about two weeks.

“This is immediate and this is wonderful. This is probably going to have a ripple effect for many weeks, months after this,” said Michelle Miller, Executive Director of Two Harbors Area Food Shelf.

Income level is not asked at the Two Harbors Food Shelf, and no signature is needed to get food. Regular distribution days are on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.