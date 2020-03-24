UMD’s Brandon Myer Earns NABC All-American Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – UMD’s Brandon Myer earned All-American status from the National Association of Basketball Coaches Tuesday afternoon. The Superior native is the eighth player in program history to earn the distinction and the first since Jason Schneeweis in 2003.

Myer led the Bulldogs to their best season in over 20 years while being named NSIC Player of the Year. It was a historic season as well as he became the all-time leading scorer in Bulldogs history and the first player to score 2000 career points.