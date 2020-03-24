UMD’s Perunovich, Shepard Earn Top Honors from NCHC

This is the second end-of-the-season award for Scott Perunovich.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team earned two awards from the NCHC as junior Scott Perunovich was named Offensive Defenseman of the Year and senior Hunter Shepard earned Goaltender of the Year honors for the second straight season.

Perunovich became the first defenseman in league history to lead in scoring in conference games. The Hibbing native is also the first player ever to win any NCHC award three times. The two-time All American is also up for Player of the Year honors which will be announced on Thursday, as well as the Hobey Baker Award, which will be unveiled next month.

Shepard was the only netminder in the NCHC to play every minute of his team’s games this past season. Shepard ranked first in wins and second in both goals against average and save percentage. The Grand Rapids alum is the only UMD goalie to ever receive All-Conference First Team status on more than one occasion.