Bulldog Pizza Sells Pizza Kits During Global Pandemic

The pizza shop is offering curbside and delivery for all pizza kit orders.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local businesses are getting more creative during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Bulldog Pizza in Duluth is now selling pizza kits for families to make their own pies at home.

Each kit comes with all the fixings including four mini dough balls, cheese, marinara sauce, and a full list of directions.

The co-owner says the kits were an idea the shop has been working on before the pandemic.

Now she says the kits are another way to keep business going and help families make the most of their time at home.

“With kids home, parents are looking for something to do. My kids are grown, but I knew that would a fun thing they would like to do,” said Sue Wright. “We are very grateful we can be open doing the things that we do. we miss our customers from dine-in for sure.”

Pizza kits are being sold for fifteen bucks.

Customers can call Bulldog Pizza at (218) 728-3663 to place an order.

Orders can either be delivered or picked up curbside.