Crooked Pint Staying Strong During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Crooked Pint in Duluth tells us they’ve seen an increase in takeout orders over the last week. Those orders have allowed the restaurant to keep a handful of employees working.

Crooked Pint’s general manager says it’s a stressful time for everybody and his crew is thankful for the support from the community.

“They’re glad that we’re here, we’re happy to be able to serve them food, and we’re glad that they’re continuing to support us. Cause we want to be here on the back end of this,” said General Manager Russ Smith.

Crooked Pint is also using the down time to clean, refinish the floors and put some new signs up inside.