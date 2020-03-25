Essentia Opens Drop-Off Location for Community Donations

Essentia needs masks, gowns, eye protection, gloves, and face shields

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s now a designated drop-off site for the community to donate medical supplies to Essentia Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors can drive up to a loading dock around the back of the Miller Hill Mall.

They’re asked to stay in their cars, call one of the phone numbers on the nearby poster, and wait for Essentia staff to collect the donated supplies.

Essentia needs N95 masks, gowns, eye protection, gloves, and face shields. They can now also accept homemade medical masks.

“We’ve received so many calls and emails about how our community can support us so that’s why we wanted to set up this centralized donation space, so community members can come together and drop these off,” said Kala Pedersen, community relations specialist for Essentia Health.

The drop-off site is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.