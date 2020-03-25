Essential Businesses Currently Hiring in the Northland During the Pandemic
Many workers in the Northland have been laid off from jobs due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are currently looking for work, there are businesses still hiring in our region.
If you are a business looking to hire workers during the coronavirus pandemic and would like to be added to this list, email news@fox21online.com with the subject line “Northland Job Openings.”
- Aldi – 5 job openings around the Northland
- Benedictine Living Community – 36 job openings in Duluth
- Kwik Trip – 45 job openings around the Northland
- Super One – 90 job openings around the Northland
- Stepping Stones for Living – 40 job openings
- Target – 4 job openings in Duluth
- Walmart –39 job openings between Hermantown and Superior locations