Gov. Tim Walz Issues Two-Week Stay-at-Home Order

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a two-week-stay-at-home order during his Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The order will take effect Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will be in place until Friday, April 10.

Walz says the closure of bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations will be extended until May 1 at 5:00 p.m.

A Distance Learning Period will begin on March 30 and will last until May 4 for students throughout the state.

“We must take bold action to save the lives of Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “Having served as Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, I know the importance of having a plan. While the virus will still be here when this order ends, this action will slow the spread of COVID-19 and give Minnesota time to ready for battle.”

Under this order, Minnesotans will be able to leave their residence only to perform the following activities:

Health and safety activities – such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies

– such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies Outdoor activities – such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing

– such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing Necessary supplies and services – such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out

– such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out Essential and interstate travel – such as returning to a home from outside this state

– such as returning to a home from outside this state Care of others – such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household

– such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household Displacement – such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home

– such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home Relocation to ensure safety – such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons

– such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons Tribal activities and lands – such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation

Workers who work in critical sectors during this time are exempt from the stay at home order. This includes, but is not limited to, jobs in:

Healthcare and public health;

Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders;

Emergency shelters congregate living facilities, drop-in centers;

Child care;

Food and agriculture;

News media;

Energy;

Water and wastewater; and

Critical manufacturing.

You can read the full order by clicking here.