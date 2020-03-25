Gov. Tim Walz to Announce New Restrictions in Statewide Coronavirus Response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Fox 9) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new statewide restrictions during his 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday that will be aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions will go further than the school and business closures that Walz announced last week and plan to extend beyond Friday.

As recently as Tuesday, Walz said he was contemplating a stay-at-home order but had decided to not yet issued one.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a Safer at Home order on Tuesday that went into effect for the state of Wisconsin at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what Walz’s new restrictions would look like. He has previously ordered schools and thousands of businesses–including bars, restaurants, and places of amusement–to shut down or close to dine-in customers.