How are Car Dealerships Dealing with the Coronavirus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Car dealerships like Benna Ford in Superior are still open for business, but things have changed a bit.

Different managers and different sales people are in the office ever day on a rotation. The business is doing the best it can to implement a 6-foot distance between salespeople and customers.

There is also a Lysol spray on every desk.

In his 35 years, the owner of Benna Ford hasn’t seen anything like this.

“It’s interesting times but, it’s not a political statement, I think Americans get together, they think everyone in the world wants to live in this country,” said Pat Ringold, owner of Benna Ford. “I think we’re strong enough to get together, so it’s different, but I think it’s going to get everyone together.”

There is also a delivery option where customers order their vehicles online and have them delivered directly to their homes. This will allow the internet to change some of the ways the company operates.

“The internet is going to be stronger when we come out of this, cause it’s going to change our business model and I think that’s going to be interesting,” said Ringold. “More people will buy more over the internet. They’ve bought already a lot but I think it will be a lot more when people just want delivery and be done, which we’re fine with.”

The dealership is now open fewer hours than usual from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and till 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to limit the amount of time salespeople are around each other.

It’s about keeping the space safe, and spick and span.

“A clean dealership, they want to make sure they come in make sure everything is safe in here, and that’s the way we’re changing it right now,” said Ringold.

Even in the service lounge, customer are six feet apart from each other to keep up with the cleanliness.