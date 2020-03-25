Jefferson Lines Running Bus Routes During Pandemic

Jefferson Lines offers multiple routes including daily trips to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jefferson Lines in Duluth is still running bus routes during the pandemic, but they have made a few adjustments to follow along with federal and state mandates.

The bus line will be limiting the number of passengers on their fleet to allow for social distancing.

Crews are also sanitizing bus interiors regularly.

“It’s reassuring that folks know that we are still operating because if they don’t want to drive or can’t we are still there for the community to offer transportation,” said Depot Manager Douglas Aretz.

