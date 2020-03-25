Local Club Raises Money for Healthcare Workers

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One local club is raising money for healthcare workers serving on the front lines of this virus.

Border Town Betties is a local pin-up social club, and is hosting the Healthcare Worker’s Meal Fund to provide meals for hospital staff at St. Luke’s and Essentia when they are hit with a surge of coronavirus patients.

The group hopes to raise around $5,000 and has raised about $1,600 so far.

“I feel like it’s just a small part, but it’s something that we’re able to do and if we can just bring them a meal on a busy day and bring some smiles, it’s something little, but it’s something that we’re able to do and that feels good,” said Becky Scherf, CEO of Border Town Betties.

You can donate to the fundraiser by giving to the group’s Venmo account (bordertownbetties) or PayPal (admin@bordertownbetties.com). You can also arrange for the group to receive checks or cash payments.