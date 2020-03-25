MSHSL Extends Spring Sports Postponement

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Wednesday, the Minnesota State High School League announced that all participation in spring activities will remain suspended.

According to a press release, the league says the ruling will stay in place until Governor Tim Walz has lifted his school closure declaration, which was extended until May 4th. The suspension includes training, practices, scrimmages and contests.

The press release also says that no decisions regarding the cancellation of spring activities have been made at this time. For the full release, click here.