Multiple Essential Businesses Are On The Hunt For Employees

NORTHLAND – Many businesses in various industries are hoping to fill openings and give workers some relief during this pandemic.

Across the Northland, non-essential businesses have closed up shop.

Many were forced to lay off employees as a result of Covid-19.

But essential businesses like health care facilities and grocery stores are still in need of help.

Stepping Stones for Living in Hermantown specializes in offering around the clock care and support services for clients in the Northland.

They are looking to hire nearly 30 employees to provide direct care at more than fifteen of their participating group homes.

“This is an uncertain time for a lot of people. People are losing jobs. Some people are collecting unemployment and that may not be enough,” said Stepping Stone for Living President Stephanie Ericksen.

Mount Royal Market in Duluth is also hoping to hire several cashiers, produce, and deli clerks during this time.

The General Manager says he is looking for dependable and hardworking employees.

“In order to keep stores open and functioning we need to rehire employees,” said GM Steve Schadewald. “Its good to get people into the workforce, so we don’t overexpose the people we do have and so we don’t overwork them.”

Covid-19 precautions are also changing the way businesses do interviews and training.

Stepping Stones will be doing interviews through FaceTime and video chat.

Mount Royal is conducting over the phone and in-person interviews.

A full list of other job openings can be found below:

AHL Healthcare Group – 11 job openings around the Northland

Aldi – 5 job openings around the Northland

Benedictine Living Community – 36 job openings in Duluth

Gilbert Inc. – 10 jobs openings around the Northland

Kwik Trip – 45 job openings around the Northland

REM Arrowhead – About 70 job openings around the Northland (only 31 showing on the website)

Residential Services, Inc. – 28 job openings around the Northland

Super One – 90 job openings around the Northland

Target – 4 job openings in Duluth

Walmart –39 job openings between Hermantown and Superior locations