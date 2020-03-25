Park Point Sees Increase in Activity

DULUTH, Minn.– The nicer weather combined with social distancing and people being out of work has meant a busier Park Point these days.

People have been using their extra time to walk along the beach, walk their dogs, or just to enjoy some fresh air.

“It’s a good opportunity to take advantage of some of this unexpected free time,” said Miles Ringsred.

“Honestly, it makes me appreciate it a lot too, just getting outside and having this versus being in a big city would be pretty miserable right now,” said Hilarie Sorensen, who was walking her dogs.

Park Point has been a popular place for people to safely go outside and be socially distant during the Coronavirus outbreak.