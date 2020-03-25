School Board Chooses Next Superintendent

DULUTH, Minn.– Monday night, the Duluth School Board discussed the final three candidates for superintendent, with the intent of choosing the right person for the job.

The three finalists for the position were John Magas, Associate Superintendent of Continuous Improvement for Green Bay Area Public Schools, Dr. Michael Funk, Superintendent of Schools for Albert Lea, and Ron Wagner, Associate Superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools.

The board first narrowed their down to Magas and Funk.

The board then voted 5 to 2 in favor of Magas. They’re now starting the negotiating process to offer a contract to him.

The current Duluth School Superintendent, Bill Gronseth, will leave the district this June.