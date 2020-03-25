St. Luke’s Hospital Issues Layoffs And Temporarily Cuts Hours

Essentia has yet to cut jobs.

DULUTH, Minn – St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth has announced they have laid off seven employees in positions that…

leadership says are not essential during the pandemic.

They are also temporarily cutting hours for workers in some areas.

The hospital would not comment on what positions are being cut or reduced.

This comes after Governor Walz ordered to cease all non-essential and elective surgeries.

Essentia Hosptial has yet to make any job cuts, but hospital representatives tells us they are continuing to assess their operations daily.