Statewide Salvation Army Receives Big Match Donation

The Northern Division of the Salvation Army, which includes all of North Dakota and Minnesota, is one of many organizations working to help people get through this pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – The northern division of the Salvation Army, which includes all of North Dakota and Minnesota, is one of many organizations working to help people get through this pandemic.

And now, it will be a little bit easier for them, as all donations they receive up to $500,000 will be matched. According to officials, the match donation will help twice as many people.

“What this means is that we’re going to be able to keep offering to the community a very necessary source of food from now until hopefully until the end of whatever this COVID-19 effect is going to be on the community,” said Teri Ellison, Duluth Officer of the Salvation Army.

Donation money will provide money to “to-go” meals and food pantries, along with emergency assistance to help with rent, utilities and transportation.