Third COVID-19 Case Confirmed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday morning that there are now 287 cases of confirmed coronavirus in the state.

According to the MDH one of the new cases is in St. Louis County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to three.

The MDH says the third confirmed individual is a woman in her late 30’s who contracted the virus due to domestic travel.

She is currently recovering at home and is believed to have only had contact with members of her immediate household.

Those individuals have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

As of today, there are 26 people hospitalized in Minnesota due to the virus which is up from 15 on Tuesday.

There have been no additional deaths reported in Minnesota due to COVID-19.

