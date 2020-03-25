UMD’s Richards Named NCHC Top Defensive Forward, Shepard Semi-Finalist for Richter Award

The assistant team captain is the first player to win the award twice, leading the conference with 307 face-off wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Justin Richards won his second straight Defensive Forward Award from the NCHC Wednesday afternoon.

The assistant team captain is the first player to win the award twice, leading the conference with 307 face-off wins. Richards was also the only player to score two short-handed goals in conference play and helped the Bulldogs’ penalty kill finish second at 83%.

In other UMD awards news, Hunter Shepard was named a top ten semi-finalist for the 2020 Mike Richter Award. This is the third straight year Shepard cracked the top ten, including last season when he made it to the top five finalists.

The Cohasset native ended his Bulldog career as the all-time leader in wins, saves percentage, goals against average and shutouts. The five finalists for the award will be announced on Monday and the winner will honored on April 10th.