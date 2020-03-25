Veterinary Clinics Open Amid COVID-19 Concerns, New Protocols In Place

Local Vet Clinics Are Using Curbside Services to Continue Seeing Clients' Pets

DULUTH, Minn. – With several business owners closing their doors, Northland veterinary clinics are also seeing the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This reality is because more people are choosing to keep their pets home instead of receiving nonessential care.

At Duluth Veterinary Hospital, they have protocols in place for a curbside service, where staff comes out to retrieve the pet while clients stay inside their vehicle, ensuring the safety for everyone involved.

“Pets are still getting sick. Pets still need care. So far we’ve been able to care for them and it’s gone well. People have been very understanding,” said Dr. Steven Schuder, owner of Duluth Veterinary Hospital.

For now, the animal hospital is only seeing non-elective patients for surgeries.

This includes animals with broken legs or anything that needs immediate care.

They are not seeing patients in need of vaccinations or neutering.

Clients can still bring their pets in for routine checkups, but Schuder says this could change.

The goal is to make sure the hospital has enough supplies for animals who need them most.

“Keep as much supply for the human side as far as surgical gloves, surgical masks. Everything like that. We use the same supplies that they do so if we use less then there will be more for the humans,” said Schuder.

In neighboring Wisconsin, the Superior Animal Hospital has similar measures in place with its curbside service allowing for the pet owners to stay inside their vehicles.

Veterinary clinics will remain open during the statewide ‘Safer at Home’ order issued by Governor Tony Evers.