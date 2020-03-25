Wisconsin: 585 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

MADISON, Wis. (FOX 9) – Wisconsin now has 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including six deaths related to the virus. This marks an increase of 128 cases from Tuesday and raises the total amount of deaths by one.

Wisconsin had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 5, although it did not see a second case until March 9.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.

A total of 10,089 people have tested negative for the virus to date.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified evidence of community spread multiple counties. This means there are people there have tested positive and it is unknown what their exposures have been. The patients were not exposed to a known case and had not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.