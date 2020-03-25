With Third Coronavirus Case in St. Louis County, Officials Urge No Travel

The third case in the county is linked to domestic travel.

DULUTH, Minn.- Governor Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order came at the heels of St. Louis County announcing the discovery of its third case of Coronavirus.

The woman is in her late 30s, and like the other cases, contracted the virus through domestic travel. Now county leaders are taking a stronger stance on limiting people coming and out of the region.

Health leadership has not said where the woman lives for the same reason as the second case–they want all county residents to social distance and stay in their homes as if it was in their city or town.

While officials said they’re pleased that there continues to be no documented spread of the virus, with this being the third case in a row linked to domestic travel, they ask that people give more consideration to their current and future travel plans.

“For people in the Twin cities who have cabins or favorite short-term rental, please think again about coming,” St. Louis County Board Chair Mike Jugovich said. “For our residents who are snowbirds, if you have the opportunity to stay where you’re at a little longer.”

“It’s not that we don’t want you, it’s we want to get through this health crisis and thois is another one of our avenues we need to take to ensure safety for our residents.”

Leadership from both hospitals also said they are looking at plans to potentially double or triple the hospital capacity going into crisis mode.