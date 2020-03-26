Arlene Coco’s Healthy Cooking Features Easy Classic Hummus Recipe
Looking for Snack Ideas? Chef Coco Has You Covered!
DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection features a quick, easy appetizer that anyone could make while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chef Arlene Coco is a regional cooking instructor who spends much of her time in the Northland. She invited us into her kitchen for a virtual cooking experience, showcasing her famous Classic Hummus recipe.
Hummus is one of the more popular Middle Eastern dips.
Served with fresh vegetables, hummus makes for a great snack or appetizer.
Hummus can be made with any kind of bean, and can be made without a blender or food processor.
Vegetables like carrots and beets can be added to hummus for extra flavor and nutrition.
Add a half cup cooked vegetables before processing. It’s a great way to use up bits of leftover cooked vegetables.
Recipe and Directions:
1 (16-ounce) can can of chickpeas or garbanzo beans
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/8 cup liquid from can of chickpeas
4 tablespoons lemon juice (depending on taste)
1 1/2 tablespoons tahini, peanut butter or sunflower butter optional
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 pinch cayenne pepper to taste
1 pound carrots sticks, broccoli and cauliflower
Drain chickpeas, rinse and set aside liquid from can.
Combine remaining ingredients in blender or food processor.
Add 1/8 cup of liquid from chickpeas.
Blend for 1 minute on low until thoroughly mixed and smooth.
Place in serving bowl, and create a shallow well in the center of the hummus.
Add a small amount (1-2 tablespoons) of olive oil in the well.
Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately with fresh vegetables, or cover and refrigerate.
Storing: Hummus can be refrigerated for up to 7 days and can be kept in the freezer for up to one month.
Add a little olive oil or water if it appears to be too dry.
Click here for more recipes and cooking tips from Chef Coco.