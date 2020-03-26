Arlene Coco’s Healthy Cooking Features Easy Classic Hummus Recipe

Looking for Snack Ideas? Chef Coco Has You Covered!

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection features a quick, easy appetizer that anyone could make while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chef Arlene Coco is a regional cooking instructor who spends much of her time in the Northland. She invited us into her kitchen for a virtual cooking experience, showcasing her famous Classic Hummus recipe.

Hummus is one of the more popular Middle Eastern dips.

Served with fresh vegetables, hummus makes for a great snack or appetizer.

Hummus can be made with any kind of bean, and can be made without a blender or food processor.

Vegetables like carrots and beets can be added to hummus for extra flavor and nutrition.

Add a half cup cooked vegetables before processing. It’s a great way to use up bits of leftover cooked vegetables.

Recipe and Directions:

1 (16-ounce) can can of chickpeas or garbanzo beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/8 cup liquid from can of chickpeas

4 tablespoons lemon juice (depending on taste)

1 1/2 tablespoons tahini, peanut butter or sunflower butter optional

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 pinch cayenne pepper to taste

1 pound carrots sticks, broccoli and cauliflower

Drain chickpeas, rinse and set aside liquid from can.

Combine remaining ingredients in blender or food processor.

Add 1/8 cup of liquid from chickpeas.

Blend for 1 minute on low until thoroughly mixed and smooth.

Place in serving bowl, and create a shallow well in the center of the hummus.

Add a small amount (1-2 tablespoons) of olive oil in the well.

Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately with fresh vegetables, or cover and refrigerate.

Storing: Hummus can be refrigerated for up to 7 days and can be kept in the freezer for up to one month.

Add a little olive oil or water if it appears to be too dry.

