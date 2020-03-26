Duluth School Board Selects A Finalist In The Hunt For A New Superintendent

If a final contract is approved, the new superintendent could assume his responsibilities starting July 1st.

DULUTH, Minn- The Duluth School Board has selected its final choice in their search for a new superintendent after the current superintendent in Bill Gronseth was offered a job in St. Peter, Minnesota.

The board chose John Magas, who is an Associate Superintendent for the Green Bay Area School district.

Magas says he is hoping to bring along his previous experiences to help better serve the community.

“It’s important to take the time get input, to listen and get to know people,” said John Magas. “We are here to serve you. We are here to think about every student’s needs so we can make sure every student has the best possible future.”

Contract negotiations have begun.

The board is expected to take a vote on a final contract in April.

